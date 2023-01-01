Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tacoma

61,021 KM

Details Features

$41,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4x4 V6 DOUBLECAB

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4x4 V6 DOUBLECAB

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1694124303
  2. 1694124322
  3. 1694124323
  4. 1694124323
  5. 1694124324
  6. 1694124324
  7. 1694124324
  8. 1694124324
  9. 1694124324
  10. 1694124355
  11. 1694124355
  12. 1694124353
  13. 1694124354
  14. 1694124353
  15. 1694124354
  16. 1694124354
  17. 1694124354
  18. 1694124354
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,021KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10392129
  • Stock #: 2305831
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1LX049197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2305831
  • Mileage 61,021 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

2020 Toyota Tacoma S...
 61,021 KM
$41,989 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra T...
 70,250 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 AW...
 7,991 KM
$62,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory