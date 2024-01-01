Menu
2022 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE ES

21000KM

1.2L 3CYL ENGINE

4.5L/100KM GAS SIPPER!!

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

BACKUP CAMERA

ALLOY WHEELS

$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE:

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

21,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES - AUTOMATIC

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES - AUTOMATIC

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN ML32AUHJ0NH004815

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

2022 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE ES

21000KM

1.2L 3CYL ENGINE

4.5L/100KM GAS SIPPER!!

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

BACKUP CAMERA

ALLOY WHEELS

$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE:

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty Available

Bluetooth

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-XXXX

519-998-3156

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage