2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES - AUTOMATIC
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
21,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN ML32AUHJ0NH004815
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE ES
21000KM
1.2L 3CYL ENGINE
4.5L/100KM GAS SIPPER!!
AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
BACKUP CAMERA
ALLOY WHEELS
$17995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE:
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Email Eagle Auto Sales
