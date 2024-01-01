Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 GMC Terrain

87,424 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

  1. 11037020
  2. 11037020
  3. 11037020
  4. 11037020
  5. 11037020
  6. 11037020
  7. 11037020
  8. 11037020
  9. 11037020
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV8LL243042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 43042
  • Mileage 87,424 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 44,387 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD AT4 109,000 KM $65,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 for sale in Carleton Place, ON
2019 Ford F-150 81,419 KM $34,988 + tax & lic

Email Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

Call Dealer

613-257-XXXX

(click to show)

613-257-2432

Alternate Numbers
866-774-9452
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

613-257-2432

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Terrain