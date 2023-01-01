2022 GMC Sierra 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9454729

9454729 Stock #: 27568

27568 VIN: 1GT49PEYXNF227568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 27568

Mileage 12,800 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.