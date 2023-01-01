$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
613-257-2432
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4
Location
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
12,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9454729
- Stock #: 27568
- VIN: 1GT49PEYXNF227568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 12,800 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
