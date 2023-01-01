Menu
2019 Cadillac XT5

115,040 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Premium Luxury AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

115,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9491575
  • Stock #: 42-1947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr Premium Luxury, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

