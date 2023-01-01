2019 Cadillac XT5

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9491575

9491575 Stock #: 42-1947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,040 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning

