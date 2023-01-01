$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636
2019 Subaru ASCENT
Premier
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9566425
- Stock #: 43-0082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 140,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Gas,Rear Air,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Panoramic,Tilt,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Front Heated Seats,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Cd,Power Mirrors,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Rear Heated Seats,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,A/C Seats,Usb,Leather,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Captains Chairs,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.