$51,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,918 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,5 Ft Box,Gas,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Rear Air,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System
Vehicle Features
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
+ taxes & licensing
