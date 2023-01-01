Menu
Account
Sign In
Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,5 Ft Box,Gas,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Rear Air,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System

2022 Honda Ridgeline

46,918 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
46,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,918 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Air Conditioning,5 Ft Box,Gas,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Rear Air,Power Doorlocks,Power Mirrors,Dual Zone,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Climate Control,Telescopic,Rear Heated Seats,Power Fold-In Mirrors,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Lane Departure Warning,Adaptive Cruise Control,Memory Seats,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 Nissan Sentra S Plus for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Nissan Sentra S Plus 8,783 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul SX for sale in Cayuga, ON
2016 Kia Soul SX 50,117 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA LUXURY for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA LUXURY 141,287 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Ridgeline