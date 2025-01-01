Menu
Used 2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport for sale in Chatham, ON

2009 Toyota RAV4

211,000 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota RAV4

Sport

12211155

2009 Toyota RAV4

Sport

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BF32V99W008141

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-XXXX

519-354-2544

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

2009 Toyota RAV4