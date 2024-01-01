$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
Chatham Fine Cars
620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
519-354-2544
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCPCREA5BG324796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 138,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Chatham Fine Cars
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 138,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 218,000 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL 165,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Chatham Fine Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Fine Cars
620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Fine Cars
519-354-2544
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500