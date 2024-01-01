Menu
Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition for sale in Chatham, ON

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

138,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPCREA5BG324796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-XXXX

519-354-2544

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500