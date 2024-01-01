$10,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Infiniti JX35
2013 Infiniti JX35
Location
Chatham Fine Cars
620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
519-354-2544
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AL0MM4DC328112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 229,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Chatham Fine Cars
2014 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 108,605 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited w/Nav 130,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix 110,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Email Chatham Fine Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Fine Cars
620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Fine Cars
519-354-2544
2013 Infiniti JX35