Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Journey

229,000 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

  1. 1696963056
  2. 1696963056
  3. 1696963056
  4. 1696963056
  5. 1696963056
  6. 1696963056
  7. 1696963056
  8. 1696963056
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
229,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10524276
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1CT302215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Fine Cars

2012 Dodge Journey S...
 229,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 260,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 224,608 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Chatham Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-2544

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory