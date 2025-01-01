Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Cadillac SRX Luxury for sale in Chatham, ON

2013 Cadillac SRX

204,809 KM

Details Features

$9,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12410025

2013 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Location

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

  1. 1744645525
  2. 1744645525
  3. 1744645525
  4. 1744645525
  5. 1744645525
  6. 1744645525
  7. 1744645525
  8. 1744645525
  9. 1744645525
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,809KM
VIN 3GYFNGE30DS593214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,809 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Fine Cars

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Chatham, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 269,000 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in Chatham, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium 169,131 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B 250 for sale in Chatham, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class B 250 62,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Chatham Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-2544

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,795

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac SRX