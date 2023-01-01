2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495 + taxes & licensing
1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10524285

10524285 VIN: 3VWDL7AJ4DM202591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

