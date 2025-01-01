Menu
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Chatham, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

278,000 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

12210816

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
278,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGDGXER425167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-XXXX

519-354-2544

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan