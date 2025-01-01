$7,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Chatham Fine Cars
620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
519-354-2544
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
278,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGDGXER425167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 278,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
