Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ for sale in Chatham, ON

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

264,583 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

  1. 1727810824
  2. 1727810824
  3. 1727810824
  4. 1727810824
  5. 1727810824
  6. 1727810824
  7. 1727810824
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
264,583KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ3EM243323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,583 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Fine Cars

Used 2013 Infiniti JX35 for sale in Chatham, ON
2013 Infiniti JX35 229,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Chatham, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 108,605 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited w/Nav for sale in Chatham, ON
2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited w/Nav 130,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Chatham Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-2544

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta