$27,996+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Ford Expedition
Platinum
2015 Ford Expedition
Platinum
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$27,996
+ taxes & licensing
161,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMJU1MT9FEF21714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 161,253 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
2018 RAM 2500 SLT 93,127 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 22,811 KM $47,000 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SPORT 197,558 KM $20,597 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Chatham Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,996
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2015 Ford Expedition