2016 Jeep Cherokee

123,826 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,826KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS2GW223825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,826 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-354-XXXX

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2016 Jeep Cherokee