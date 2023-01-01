2018 Chevrolet Spark

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 0 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9816541

9816541 Stock #: V6914

V6914 VIN: KL8CD6SA8JC456914

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V6914

Mileage 9,002 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.