2018 Chevrolet Spark

9,002 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

1LT CVT 4dr HB CVT LT w-1LT | INCOMING UNIT |

Location

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

