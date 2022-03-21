Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Spark

53,147 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Spark

2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT SUNROOF | CRUISE | REVERSE CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT SUNROOF | CRUISE | REVERSE CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 8803223
  2. 8803223
  3. 8803223
  4. 8803223
  5. 8803223
  6. 8803223
  7. 8803223
  8. 8803223
  9. 8803223
  10. 8803223
  11. 8803223
  12. 8803223
  13. 8803223
  14. 8803223
  15. 8803223
  16. 8803223
  17. 8803223
  18. 8803223
  19. 8803223
  20. 8803223
  21. 8803223
  22. 8803223
  23. 8803223
  24. 8803223
  25. 8803223
  26. 8803223
  27. 8803223
  28. 8803223
  29. 8803223
  30. 8803223
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8803223
  • Stock #: S7443A
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA2MC700884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S7443A
  • Mileage 53,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Touch screen, reverse camera, air conditioning, USB, and more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2017 Chevrolet Spark was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Powertrain warranty until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2021 Chevrolet Spark...
 53,147 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lari...
 29,066 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee S...
 49,981 KM
$25,267 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory