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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2018 Nissan Frontier S</h1><h3>Only 22,000 KM Proven Truck Capability Durable Design Low Mileage Pickup</h3><p>This 2018 Nissan Frontier S is a rare low-kilometre pickup with only 22,000 KM, offering dependable capability and rugged durability. Built to handle both everyday driving and tough jobs, this Frontier delivers practical truck performance with a reputation for long-term reliability.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine</p></li><li><p>Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Rear-Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>Durable Body-on-Frame Construction</p></li><li><p>Strong Payload Capability</p></li><li><p>Smooth & Reliable Performance</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>Classic Nissan Truck Styling</p></li><li><p>Cargo Bed with Utility Tie-Downs</p></li><li><p>Halogen Headlights</p></li><li><p>Durable Black Exterior Trim</p></li><li><p>16" Steel Wheels</p></li><li><p>Easy-Access Tailgate</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Durable Cloth Seating</p></li><li><p>Air Conditioning</p></li><li><p>Comfortable Cabin Layout</p></li><li><p>Ample Interior Storage</p></li><li><p>Easy-to-Use Controls</p></li><li><p>Practical Everyday Functionality</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>AM/FM Audio System</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity</p></li><li><p>USB Input</p></li><li><p>Auxiliary Audio Input</p></li><li><p>Trip Computer</p></li><li><p>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Vehicle Dynamic Control</p></li><li><p>Traction Control System</p></li><li><p>Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)</p></li><li><p>Advanced Airbag System</p></li><li><p>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</p></li><li><p>Rear Child Safety Locks</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>Only 22,000 KM</p></li><li><p>Reliable Nissan Truck Performance</p></li><li><p>Durable Body-on-Frame Design</p></li><li><p>Practical Pickup Capability</p></li><li><p>Great Condition Low Mileage Unit</p></li><li><p>Excellent Everyday Utility</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2018 Nissan Frontier

22,652 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Nissan Frontier

King Cab S Standard Bed 4x2 Auto

Watch This Vehicle
14061357

2018 Nissan Frontier

King Cab S Standard Bed 4x2 Auto

Location

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-397-3403

  1. 14061357
  2. 14061357
  3. 14061357
Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,652KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6BD0CTXJN744094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VFBS01694A
  • Mileage 22,652 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2018 Nissan Frontier SOnly 22,000 KM Proven Truck Capability Durable Design Low Mileage Pickup

This 2018 Nissan Frontier S is a rare low-kilometre pickup with only 22,000 KM, offering dependable capability and rugged durability. Built to handle both everyday driving and tough jobs, this Frontier delivers practical truck performance with a reputation for long-term reliability.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine

  • Automatic Transmission

  • Rear-Wheel Drive

  • Durable Body-on-Frame Construction

  • Strong Payload Capability

  • Smooth & Reliable Performance

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • Classic Nissan Truck Styling

  • Cargo Bed with Utility Tie-Downs

  • Halogen Headlights

  • Durable Black Exterior Trim

  • 16" Steel Wheels

  • Easy-Access Tailgate

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Durable Cloth Seating

  • Air Conditioning

  • Comfortable Cabin Layout

  • Ample Interior Storage

  • Easy-to-Use Controls

  • Practical Everyday Functionality

TECHNOLOGY

  • AM/FM Audio System

  • Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity

  • USB Input

  • Auxiliary Audio Input

  • Trip Computer

  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Vehicle Dynamic Control

  • Traction Control System

  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

  • Advanced Airbag System

  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

  • Rear Child Safety Locks

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Only 22,000 KM

  • Reliable Nissan Truck Performance

  • Durable Body-on-Frame Design

  • Practical Pickup Capability

  • Great Condition Low Mileage Unit

  • Excellent Everyday Utility

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

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Additional Features

Automatic
RWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Lincoln

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-397-XXXX

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519-397-3403

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$21,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Lincoln

519-397-3403

2018 Nissan Frontier