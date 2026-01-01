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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 300A</h1><h3>300A Equipment Group Reserve Trim Intelligent AWD Premium Luxury SUV</h3><p>This 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 300A delivers refined luxury, smooth performance, and advanced technology in a sophisticated midsize SUV. Equipped with the desirable 300A Equipment Group and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Nautilus offers exceptional comfort, premium craftsmanship, and confidence for every drive.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</p></li><li><p>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>250 Horsepower / 280 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Drive Modes</p></li><li><p>Electric Power-Assisted Steering</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>300A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Reserve Trim</p></li><li><p>Heated and Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li><li><p>Wireless Charging Pad</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>20" Premium Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Heated Power-Folding Side Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Chrome Exterior Accents</p></li><li><p>Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Premium Leather Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated and Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>8" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Revel® Premium Audio System</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>300A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Reserve Trim</p></li><li><p>Intelligent AWD</p></li><li><p>Revel® Premium Audio</p></li><li><p>Premium Leather Interior</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Luxury</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

113,963 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14463358

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD

Location

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-397-3403

  1. 14463358
  2. 14463358
  3. 14463358
Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
113,963KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8L93KBL61549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00012A
  • Mileage 113,963 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 300A300A Equipment Group Reserve Trim Intelligent AWD Premium Luxury SUV

This 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 300A delivers refined luxury, smooth performance, and advanced technology in a sophisticated midsize SUV. Equipped with the desirable 300A Equipment Group and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Nautilus offers exceptional comfort, premium craftsmanship, and confidence for every drive.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • 250 Horsepower / 280 lb-ft Torque

  • Lincoln Drive Modes

  • Electric Power-Assisted Steering

PACKAGE

  • 300A Equipment Group

  • Reserve Trim

  • Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

  • Power Liftgate

  • Remote Start System

  • Wireless Charging Pad

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 20" Premium Aluminum Wheels

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Hands-Free Power Liftgate

  • Heated Power-Folding Side Mirrors

  • Chrome Exterior Accents

  • Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Premium Leather Seating Surfaces

  • Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

  • 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory

  • Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control

  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

  • 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 8" Touchscreen Display

  • Voice-Activated Navigation System

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Revel® Premium Audio System

  • Rear View Camera

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 300A Equipment Group

  • Reserve Trim

  • Intelligent AWD

  • Revel® Premium Audio

  • Premium Leather Interior

  • Lincoln Luxury

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Lincoln

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-397-3403

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$23,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Lincoln

519-397-3403

2019 Lincoln Nautilus