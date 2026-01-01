$23,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve AWD
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve AWD
Location
Victory Lincoln
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-397-3403
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00012A
- Mileage 113,963 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 300A delivers refined luxury, smooth performance, and advanced technology in a sophisticated midsize SUV. Equipped with the desirable 300A Equipment Group and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Nautilus offers exceptional comfort, premium craftsmanship, and confidence for every drive.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
250 Horsepower / 280 lb-ft Torque
Lincoln Drive Modes
Electric Power-Assisted Steering
300A Equipment Group
Reserve Trim
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
Power Liftgate
Remote Start System
Wireless Charging Pad
20" Premium Aluminum Wheels
LED Signature Lighting
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Heated Power-Folding Side Mirrors
Chrome Exterior Accents
Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips
Premium Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
8" Touchscreen Display
Voice-Activated Navigation System
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Revel® Premium Audio System
Rear View Camera
300A Equipment Group
Reserve Trim
Intelligent AWD
Revel® Premium Audio
Premium Leather Interior
Lincoln Luxury
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-397-3403