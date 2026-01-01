$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00832A
- Mileage 63,714 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD delivers the perfect blend of efficiency, capability, and advanced technology. Equipped with the Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Escape offers enhanced driver confidence, excellent fuel economy, and the versatility needed for everyday commuting and weekend adventures.POWER & PERFORMANCE
1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
181 Horsepower / 190 lb-ft Torque
Auto Start-Stop Technology
Selectable Drive Modes
SE Equipment Group
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package
Adaptive Cruise Control
Voice-Activated Navigation
Evasive Steering Assist
Lane Centering Assist
17" Aluminum Wheels
LED Signature Lighting
Black Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-Colour Door Handles & Mirrors
Sleek Modern SUV Styling
Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
10-Way Power Driver Seat
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
Electronic Parking Brake
Spacious Cargo Area
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
8" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot
Voice-Activated Navigation
Rear View Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Lane Centering Assist
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Evasive Steering Assist
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear View Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
Voice-Activated Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Turbocharged EcoBoost® Performance
Excellent Everyday Versatility
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-436-1430