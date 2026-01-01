Menu
Account
Sign In
<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2020 Ford Escape SE AWD</h1><h3>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package Intelligent AWD Turbocharged Performance Versatile Compact SUV</h3><p>This 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD delivers the perfect blend of efficiency, capability, and advanced technology. Equipped with the Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Escape offers enhanced driver confidence, excellent fuel economy, and the versatility needed for everyday commuting and weekend adventures.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine</p></li><li><p>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>181 Horsepower / 190 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Auto Start-Stop Technology</p></li><li><p>Selectable Drive Modes</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>SE Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation</p></li><li><p>Evasive Steering Assist</p></li><li><p>Lane Centering Assist</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>17" Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Black Roof Rails</p></li><li><p>Rear Privacy Glass</p></li><li><p>Body-Colour Door Handles & Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Sleek Modern SUV Styling</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>10-Way Power Driver Seat</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>Electronic Parking Brake</p></li><li><p>Spacious Cargo Area</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>8" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go</p></li><li><p>Lane Centering Assist</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Evasive Steering Assist</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Turbocharged EcoBoost® Performance</p></li><li><p>Excellent Everyday Versatility</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2020 Ford Escape

63,714 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14342600

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14342600
  2. 14342600
  3. 14342600
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
63,714KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G64LUB35801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00832A
  • Mileage 63,714 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2020 Ford Escape SE AWDFord Co-Pilot360 Assist Package Intelligent AWD Turbocharged Performance Versatile Compact SUV

This 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD delivers the perfect blend of efficiency, capability, and advanced technology. Equipped with the Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this Escape offers enhanced driver confidence, excellent fuel economy, and the versatility needed for everyday commuting and weekend adventures.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine

  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • 181 Horsepower / 190 lb-ft Torque

  • Auto Start-Stop Technology

  • Selectable Drive Modes

PACKAGE

  • SE Equipment Group

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Voice-Activated Navigation

  • Evasive Steering Assist

  • Lane Centering Assist

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 17" Aluminum Wheels

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Black Roof Rails

  • Rear Privacy Glass

  • Body-Colour Door Handles & Mirrors

  • Sleek Modern SUV Styling

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces

  • 10-Way Power Driver Seat

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

  • Electronic Parking Brake

  • Spacious Cargo Area

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 8" Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot

  • Voice-Activated Navigation

  • Rear View Camera

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package

  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

  • Lane Centering Assist

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Evasive Steering Assist

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Rear View Camera

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Package

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

  • Voice-Activated Navigation

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Turbocharged EcoBoost® Performance

  • Excellent Everyday Versatility

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD 63,714 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 2RS for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4dr 2RS 66,422 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148
2023 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148" MED RF 9070 GVWR RWD 112,983 KM $38,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2020 Ford Escape