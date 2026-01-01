$34,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium Convertible
2021 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium Convertible
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # VF00812P
- Mileage 39,914 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost® Premium Convertible delivers thrilling performance, premium comfort, and unmistakable Mustang styling. Equipped with the Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Ford Safe & Smart Package, and Carbon Sport Interior Package, this convertible offers the perfect combination of athletic character, advanced technology, and top-down driving enjoyment.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.3L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine
10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission
310 Horsepower / 350 lb-ft Torque
Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
Active Valve Performance Exhaust System
Selectable Drive Modes
EcoBoost® Premium Package
Ford Safe & Smart Package
Carbon Sport Interior Package
Active Valve Performance Exhaust
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Remote Start System
Power Convertible Soft Top
LED Headlamps with Signature Lighting
19" Premium Aluminum Wheels
Active Valve Dual Exhaust Outlets
Pony Projection Lamps
Iconic Mustang Performance Styling
Carbon Sport Interior Package
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Power Front Seats with Memory
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
8" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot
Voice-Activated Navigation System
Premium Audio System
Ford Safe & Smart Package
Adaptive Cruise Control
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Lane Keeping System
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Rear View Camera
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Active Valve Performance Exhaust
Ford Safe & Smart Package
Carbon Sport Interior Package
EcoBoost® Premium Convertible
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Top-Down Mustang Performance
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-436-1430