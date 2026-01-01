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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost® Premium Convertible</h1><h3>Active Valve Performance Exhaust Ford Safe & Smart Package Carbon Sport Interior Package Open-Air Performance</h3><p>This 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost® Premium Convertible delivers thrilling performance, premium comfort, and unmistakable Mustang styling. Equipped with the Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Ford Safe & Smart Package, and Carbon Sport Interior Package, this convertible offers the perfect combination of athletic character, advanced technology, and top-down driving enjoyment.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.3L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine</p></li><li><p>10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>310 Horsepower / 350 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)</p></li><li><p>Active Valve Performance Exhaust System</p></li><li><p>Selectable Drive Modes</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>EcoBoost® Premium Package</p></li><li><p>Ford Safe & Smart Package</p></li><li><p>Carbon Sport Interior Package</p></li><li><p>Active Valve Performance Exhaust</p></li><li><p>Heated & Cooled Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>Power Convertible Soft Top</p></li><li><p>LED Headlamps with Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>19" Premium Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Active Valve Dual Exhaust Outlets</p></li><li><p>Pony Projection Lamps</p></li><li><p>Iconic Mustang Performance Styling</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Carbon Sport Interior Package</p></li><li><p>Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated & Cooled Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Power Front Seats with Memory</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>8" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Premium Audio System</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Safe & Smart Package</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Lane Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li><li><p>Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>Active Valve Performance Exhaust</p></li><li><p>Ford Safe & Smart Package</p></li><li><p>Carbon Sport Interior Package</p></li><li><p>EcoBoost® Premium Convertible</p></li><li><p>Heated & Cooled Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Top-Down Mustang Performance</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2021 Ford Mustang

39,914 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
14220626

2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Convertible

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14220626
  2. 14220626
Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
39,914KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH5M5101282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # VF00812P
  • Mileage 39,914 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost® Premium ConvertibleActive Valve Performance Exhaust Ford Safe & Smart Package Carbon Sport Interior Package Open-Air Performance

This 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost® Premium Convertible delivers thrilling performance, premium comfort, and unmistakable Mustang styling. Equipped with the Active Valve Performance Exhaust, Ford Safe & Smart Package, and Carbon Sport Interior Package, this convertible offers the perfect combination of athletic character, advanced technology, and top-down driving enjoyment.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.3L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine

  • 10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission

  • 310 Horsepower / 350 lb-ft Torque

  • Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

  • Active Valve Performance Exhaust System

  • Selectable Drive Modes

PACKAGE

  • EcoBoost® Premium Package

  • Ford Safe & Smart Package

  • Carbon Sport Interior Package

  • Active Valve Performance Exhaust

  • Heated & Cooled Front Seats

  • Remote Start System

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • Power Convertible Soft Top

  • LED Headlamps with Signature Lighting

  • 19" Premium Aluminum Wheels

  • Active Valve Dual Exhaust Outlets

  • Pony Projection Lamps

  • Iconic Mustang Performance Styling

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Carbon Sport Interior Package

  • Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces

  • Heated & Cooled Front Seats

  • Power Front Seats with Memory

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 8" Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot

  • Voice-Activated Navigation System

  • Premium Audio System

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Ford Safe & Smart Package

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Lane Keeping System

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Rear View Camera

  • Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Active Valve Performance Exhaust

  • Ford Safe & Smart Package

  • Carbon Sport Interior Package

  • EcoBoost® Premium Convertible

  • Heated & Cooled Front Seats

  • Top-Down Mustang Performance

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2021 Ford Mustang