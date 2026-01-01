$45,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
2023 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,423 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 401A delivers exhilarating performance, premium comfort, and advanced technology in a bold three-row SUV. Equipped with the desirable 401A Equipment Group, Twin Panel Moonroof, and Technology Package, this Explorer ST is engineered to thrill while providing exceptional versatility for the whole family.POWER & PERFORMANCE
3.0L EcoBoost® Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
400 Horsepower / 415 lb-ft Torque
Sport-Tuned Suspension
Selectable Drive Modes
401A Equipment Group
Technology Package
Twin Panel Moonroof
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+
Wireless Charging Pad
Remote Start System
21" Aluminum Wheels
Twin Panel Moonroof
LED Signature Lighting
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Quad Chrome Exhaust Tips
Black ST Exterior Accents
Leather-Trimmed Seating with Miko® Inserts
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Second-Row Seats
Tri-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control
PowerFold® Third-Row Seating
Heated Leather-Wrapped ST Steering Wheel
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
10.1" Portrait Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Voice-Activated Navigation System
B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen
360-Degree Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Lane Centering Assist
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Evasive Steering Assist
360-Degree Camera
401A Equipment Group
Technology Package
Twin Panel Moonroof
3.0L EcoBoost® Twin-Turbo V6
400 Horsepower
Explorer ST Performance
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-436-1430