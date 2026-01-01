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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 401A</h1><h3>401A Equipment Group Twin Panel Moonroof Technology Package High-Performance SUV</h3><p>This 2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 401A delivers exhilarating performance, premium comfort, and advanced technology in a bold three-row SUV. Equipped with the desirable 401A Equipment Group, Twin Panel Moonroof, and Technology Package, this Explorer ST is engineered to thrill while providing exceptional versatility for the whole family.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>3.0L EcoBoost® Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine</p></li><li><p>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)</p></li><li><p>400 Horsepower / 415 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Sport-Tuned Suspension</p></li><li><p>Selectable Drive Modes</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>401A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Technology Package</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+</p></li><li><p>Wireless Charging Pad</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>21" Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Quad Chrome Exhaust Tips</p></li><li><p>Black ST Exterior Accents</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Leather-Trimmed Seating with Miko® Inserts</p></li><li><p>Heated and Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Second-Row Seats</p></li><li><p>Tri-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>PowerFold® Third-Row Seating</p></li><li><p>Heated Leather-Wrapped ST Steering Wheel</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>10.1" Portrait Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation System</p></li><li><p>B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen</p></li><li><p>360-Degree Camera</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Lane Centering Assist</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Evasive Steering Assist</p></li><li><p>360-Degree Camera</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>401A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Technology Package</p></li><li><p>Twin Panel Moonroof</p></li><li><p>3.0L EcoBoost® Twin-Turbo V6</p></li><li><p>400 Horsepower</p></li><li><p>Explorer ST Performance</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2023 Ford Explorer

80,423 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14463361

2023 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14463361
  2. 14463361
  3. 14463361
Contact Seller

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,423KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GC4PGB03093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,423 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 401A401A Equipment Group Twin Panel Moonroof Technology Package High-Performance SUV

This 2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 401A delivers exhilarating performance, premium comfort, and advanced technology in a bold three-row SUV. Equipped with the desirable 401A Equipment Group, Twin Panel Moonroof, and Technology Package, this Explorer ST is engineered to thrill while providing exceptional versatility for the whole family.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 3.0L EcoBoost® Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine

  • 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

  • 400 Horsepower / 415 lb-ft Torque

  • Sport-Tuned Suspension

  • Selectable Drive Modes

PACKAGE

  • 401A Equipment Group

  • Technology Package

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+

  • Wireless Charging Pad

  • Remote Start System

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 21" Aluminum Wheels

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Hands-Free Power Liftgate

  • Quad Chrome Exhaust Tips

  • Black ST Exterior Accents

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Leather-Trimmed Seating with Miko® Inserts

  • Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

  • Heated Second-Row Seats

  • Tri-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control

  • PowerFold® Third-Row Seating

  • Heated Leather-Wrapped ST Steering Wheel

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 10.1" Portrait Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Voice-Activated Navigation System

  • B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen

  • 360-Degree Camera

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+

  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Lane Centering Assist

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Evasive Steering Assist

  • 360-Degree Camera

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 401A Equipment Group

  • Technology Package

  • Twin Panel Moonroof

  • 3.0L EcoBoost® Twin-Turbo V6

  • 400 Horsepower

  • Explorer ST Performance

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Third Row

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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$45,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2023 Ford Explorer