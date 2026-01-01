$38,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco
Big Bend 4 Door 4x4
2022 Ford Bronco
Big Bend 4 Door 4x4
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,324 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4x4 Automatic 222A delivers iconic styling, exceptional off-road capability, and everyday versatility. Equipped with the desirable 222A Mid Package, automatic transmission, and factory soft top, this Bronco is built to handle everything from daily driving to weekend adventures.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.3L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Part-Time Selectable 4x4 System
300 Horsepower / 325 lb-ft Torque
G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain)
Terrain Management System
222A Mid Package
Factory Soft Top
Remote Start System
Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control
Ford Co-Pilot360
17" Carbonized Gray-Painted Aluminum Wheels
Factory Soft Top
LED Headlamps
Removable Doors and Roof Panels
Powder-Coated Steel Front Bumper
Tow Hooks Front and Rear
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control
Rubberized Washout Flooring
60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats
SYNC® 4 Infotainment System
8" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity
Rear View Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Lane Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Rear View Camera
222A Mid Package
Factory Soft Top
10-Speed Automatic Transmission
G.O.A.T. Modes
Ford Co-Pilot360
Legendary Bronco Capability
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-436-1430