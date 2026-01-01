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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2022 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4x4 Automatic 222A</h1><h3>222A Mid Package Soft Top 10-Speed Automatic Legendary Bronco Capability</h3><p>This 2022 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4x4 Automatic 222A delivers iconic styling, exceptional off-road capability, and everyday versatility. Equipped with the desirable 222A Mid Package, automatic transmission, and factory soft top, this Bronco is built to handle everything from daily driving to weekend adventures.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.3L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</p></li><li><p>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Part-Time Selectable 4x4 System</p></li><li><p>300 Horsepower / 325 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain)</p></li><li><p>Terrain Management System</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>222A Mid Package</p></li><li><p>Factory Soft Top</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>17" Carbonized Gray-Painted Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Factory Soft Top</p></li><li><p>LED Headlamps</p></li><li><p>Removable Doors and Roof Panels</p></li><li><p>Powder-Coated Steel Front Bumper</p></li><li><p>Tow Hooks Front and Rear</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Rubberized Washout Flooring</p></li><li><p>60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 4 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>8" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Lane Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li><p>Auto High-Beam Headlamps</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>222A Mid Package</p></li><li><p>Factory Soft Top</p></li><li><p>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>G.O.A.T. Modes</p></li><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360</p></li><li><p>Legendary Bronco Capability</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2022 Ford Bronco

37,324 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Bronco

Big Bend 4 Door 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14437936

2022 Ford Bronco

Big Bend 4 Door 4x4

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14437936
  2. 14437936
  3. 14437936
Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
37,324KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMDE5BH9NLB27091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,324 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2022 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4x4 Automatic 222A222A Mid Package Soft Top 10-Speed Automatic Legendary Bronco Capability

This 2022 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4x4 Automatic 222A delivers iconic styling, exceptional off-road capability, and everyday versatility. Equipped with the desirable 222A Mid Package, automatic transmission, and factory soft top, this Bronco is built to handle everything from daily driving to weekend adventures.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.3L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

  • 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Part-Time Selectable 4x4 System

  • 300 Horsepower / 325 lb-ft Torque

  • G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain)

  • Terrain Management System

PACKAGE

  • 222A Mid Package

  • Factory Soft Top

  • Remote Start System

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control

  • Ford Co-Pilot360

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 17" Carbonized Gray-Painted Aluminum Wheels

  • Factory Soft Top

  • LED Headlamps

  • Removable Doors and Roof Panels

  • Powder-Coated Steel Front Bumper

  • Tow Hooks Front and Rear

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

  • Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control

  • Rubberized Washout Flooring

  • 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 4 Infotainment System

  • 8" Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability

  • Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity

  • Rear View Camera

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Ford Co-Pilot360

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Lane Keeping System

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • Auto High-Beam Headlamps

  • Rear View Camera

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 222A Mid Package

  • Factory Soft Top

  • 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • G.O.A.T. Modes

  • Ford Co-Pilot360

  • Legendary Bronco Capability

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-436-1430

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$38,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford Bronco