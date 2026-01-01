$35,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
ST-Line Elite AWD
2024 Ford Escape
ST-Line Elite AWD
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 49,577 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite AWD combines sporty styling, premium technology, and confident all-weather capability in Ford's top-of-the-line ST-Line model. Powered by the responsive 2.0L EcoBoost® engine and equipped with Intelligent AWD, this Escape offers an engaging driving experience while surrounding you with luxury, advanced safety, and cutting-edge technology.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
250 Horsepower / 280 lb-ft Torque
Selectable Drive Modes
Auto Start-Stop Technology
Trailer Tow package
ST-Line Elite Equipment Group
2.0L EcoBoost® Engine
Intelligent AWD
19" Ebony-Painted Aluminum Wheels
Black ST-Line Exterior Styling
Premium Interior Package
19" Ebony-Painted Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
LED Headlamps
LED Signature Lighting
Heated Power Exterior Mirrors
Black ST-Line Grille
Gloss Black Exterior Accents
Rear Privacy Glass
ActiveX®-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Wireless Charging Pad
Premium Cabin Materials
Ambient Interior Lighting
SYNC® 4 with 13.2" Touchscreen
12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
Built-In Navigation
Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
B&O® Premium Audio System
360° Camera
Remote Start System
FordPass® Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Centering & Lane Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Evasive Steering Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
ST-Line Elite Package
2.0L EcoBoost® Engine
Intelligent AWD
Panoramic Vista Roof
13.2" SYNC® 4 Touchscreen
12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
B&O® Premium Audio
360° Camera
Premium ST-Line Interior
Top-of-the-Line Trim
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-436-1430