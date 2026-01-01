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<h1><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></h1><h1><strong>2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite AWD</strong></h1><h2><strong>2.0L EcoBoost® Engine ST-Line Elite Package B&O® Premium Audio 360° Camera</strong></h2><p>This <strong>2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite AWD</strong> combines sporty styling, premium technology, and confident all-weather capability in Ford's top-of-the-line ST-Line model. Powered by the responsive <strong>2.0L EcoBoost® engine</strong> and equipped with <strong>Intelligent AWD</strong>, this Escape offers an engaging driving experience while surrounding you with luxury, advanced safety, and cutting-edge technology.</p><h2><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong></h2><ul><li><p>2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine</p></li><li><p>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>250 Horsepower / 280 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Selectable Drive Modes</p></li><li><p>Auto Start-Stop Technology</p></li><li><p>Trailer Tow package</p></li></ul><h2><strong>PACKAGE</strong></h2><ul><li><p>ST-Line Elite Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>2.0L EcoBoost® Engine</p></li><li><p>Intelligent AWD</p></li><li><p>19" Ebony-Painted Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Black ST-Line Exterior Styling</p></li><li><p>Premium Interior Package</p></li></ul><h2><strong>EXTERIOR FEATURES</strong></h2><ul><li><p>19" Ebony-Painted Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>LED Headlamps</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Heated Power Exterior Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Black ST-Line Grille</p></li><li><p>Gloss Black Exterior Accents</p></li><li><p>Rear Privacy Glass</p></li></ul><h2><strong>INTERIOR & COMFORT</strong></h2><ul><li><p>ActiveX®-Trimmed Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Wireless Charging Pad</p></li><li><p>Premium Cabin Materials</p></li><li><p>Ambient Interior Lighting</p></li></ul><h2><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong></h2><ul><li><p>SYNC® 4 with 13.2" Touchscreen</p></li><li><p>12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster</p></li><li><p>Built-In Navigation</p></li><li><p>Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>B&O® Premium Audio System</p></li><li><p>360° Camera</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li><li><p>FordPass® Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability</p></li></ul><h2><strong>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</strong></h2><ul><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li><p>Lane Centering & Lane Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Evasive Steering Assist</p></li><li><p>Rear Parking Sensors</p></li><li><p>AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control</p></li><li><p>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</p></li></ul><h2><strong>HIGHLIGHTS</strong></h2><ul><li><p>ST-Line Elite Package</p></li><li><p>2.0L EcoBoost® Engine</p></li><li><p>Intelligent AWD</p></li><li><p>Panoramic Vista Roof</p></li><li><p>13.2" SYNC® 4 Touchscreen</p></li><li><p>12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster</p></li><li><p>B&O® Premium Audio</p></li><li><p>360° Camera</p></li><li><p>Premium ST-Line Interior</p></li><li><p>Top-of-the-Line Trim</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Special Offer</strong></h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty <em>(for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)</em> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> Transparent & Competitive <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included <em>(Taxes & Licensing Extra)</em></p><h3><strong>Additional Details</strong></h3><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys <em>(if provided by the previous owner)</em> included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><h2><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong></h2><p>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2024 Ford Escape

49,577 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite AWD

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14419425

2024 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite AWD

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14419425
  2. 14419425
  3. 14419425
Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,577KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9PA7RUA65952

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 49,577 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite AWD2.0L EcoBoost® Engine ST-Line Elite Package B&O® Premium Audio 360° Camera

This 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite AWD combines sporty styling, premium technology, and confident all-weather capability in Ford's top-of-the-line ST-Line model. Powered by the responsive 2.0L EcoBoost® engine and equipped with Intelligent AWD, this Escape offers an engaging driving experience while surrounding you with luxury, advanced safety, and cutting-edge technology.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine

  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • 250 Horsepower / 280 lb-ft Torque

  • Selectable Drive Modes

  • Auto Start-Stop Technology

  • Trailer Tow package

PACKAGE

  • ST-Line Elite Equipment Group

  • 2.0L EcoBoost® Engine

  • Intelligent AWD

  • 19" Ebony-Painted Aluminum Wheels

  • Black ST-Line Exterior Styling

  • Premium Interior Package

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 19" Ebony-Painted Aluminum Wheels

  • Power Liftgate

  • LED Headlamps

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Heated Power Exterior Mirrors

  • Black ST-Line Grille

  • Gloss Black Exterior Accents

  • Rear Privacy Glass

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • ActiveX®-Trimmed Seating Surfaces

  • 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Wireless Charging Pad

  • Premium Cabin Materials

  • Ambient Interior Lighting

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 4 with 13.2" Touchscreen

  • 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster

  • Built-In Navigation

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • B&O® Premium Audio System

  • 360° Camera

  • Remote Start System

  • FordPass® Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+

  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • Lane Centering & Lane Keeping System

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Evasive Steering Assist

  • Rear Parking Sensors

  • AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control

  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ST-Line Elite Package

  • 2.0L EcoBoost® Engine

  • Intelligent AWD

  • Panoramic Vista Roof

  • 13.2" SYNC® 4 Touchscreen

  • 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster

  • B&O® Premium Audio

  • 360° Camera

  • Premium ST-Line Interior

  • Top-of-the-Line Trim

Special Offer

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today

Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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$35,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2024 Ford Escape