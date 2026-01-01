$32,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT AWD SuperCrew
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT AWD SuperCrew
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00879R
- Mileage 34,396 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD 300A delivers impressive efficiency, everyday practicality, and unexpected capability in Ford's innovative compact pickup. Equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package, XLT Luxury Package, Power Moonroof, and Ford Co-Pilot360, this Maverick is equally at home on the job site, around town, or exploring off the beaten path.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
250 Horsepower / 277 lb-ft Torque
FX4 Off-Road Tuned Suspension
Selectable Drive Modes Including Mud/Ruts and Sand
300A Equipment Group
FX4 Off-Road Package
XLT Luxury Package
Ford Co-Pilot360
Power Moonroof
Remote Start System
17" Painted Aluminum Wheels
Power Moonroof
LED Box Lighting
Spray-In Bedliner Ready FLEXBED® System
Trailer Hitch Receiver with 4-Pin Connector
Unique FX4 Exterior Decals
Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
8-Way Power Driver Seat
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control
60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
8" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
Wireless Phone Connectivity
Rear View Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Lane Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Cross Traffic Alert
Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Rear View Camera
FX4 Off-Road Package
XLT Luxury Package
Power Moonroof
Ford Co-Pilot360
All-Wheel Drive Capability
Versatile FLEXBED® Utility
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-436-1430