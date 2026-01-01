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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD 300A</h1><h3>300A Equipment Group FX4 Off-Road Package XLT Luxury Package Ford Co-Pilot360</h3><p>This 2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD 300A delivers impressive efficiency, everyday practicality, and unexpected capability in Ford's innovative compact pickup. Equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package, XLT Luxury Package, Power Moonroof, and Ford Co-Pilot360, this Maverick is equally at home on the job site, around town, or exploring off the beaten path.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</p></li><li><p>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>250 Horsepower / 277 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>FX4 Off-Road Tuned Suspension</p></li><li><p>Selectable Drive Modes Including Mud/Ruts and Sand</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>300A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>FX4 Off-Road Package</p></li><li><p>XLT Luxury Package</p></li><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360</p></li><li><p>Power Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>17" Painted Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Power Moonroof</p></li><li><p>LED Box Lighting</p></li><li><p>Spray-In Bedliner Ready FLEXBED® System</p></li><li><p>Trailer Hitch Receiver with 4-Pin Connector</p></li><li><p>Unique FX4 Exterior Decals</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>8-Way Power Driver Seat</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>8" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability</p></li><li><p>Wireless Phone Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Lane Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li><p>Auto High-Beam Headlamps</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>FX4 Off-Road Package</p></li><li><p>XLT Luxury Package</p></li><li><p>Power Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360</p></li><li><p>All-Wheel Drive Capability</p></li><li><p>Versatile FLEXBED® Utility</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2022 Ford Maverick

34,396 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Maverick

XLT AWD SuperCrew

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14445319

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT AWD SuperCrew

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14445319
  2. 14445319
  3. 14445319
Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
34,396KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F94NRA81558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00879R
  • Mileage 34,396 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD 300A300A Equipment Group FX4 Off-Road Package XLT Luxury Package Ford Co-Pilot360

This 2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD 300A delivers impressive efficiency, everyday practicality, and unexpected capability in Ford's innovative compact pickup. Equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package, XLT Luxury Package, Power Moonroof, and Ford Co-Pilot360, this Maverick is equally at home on the job site, around town, or exploring off the beaten path.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • 250 Horsepower / 277 lb-ft Torque

  • FX4 Off-Road Tuned Suspension

  • Selectable Drive Modes Including Mud/Ruts and Sand

PACKAGE

  • 300A Equipment Group

  • FX4 Off-Road Package

  • XLT Luxury Package

  • Ford Co-Pilot360

  • Power Moonroof

  • Remote Start System

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 17" Painted Aluminum Wheels

  • Power Moonroof

  • LED Box Lighting

  • Spray-In Bedliner Ready FLEXBED® System

  • Trailer Hitch Receiver with 4-Pin Connector

  • Unique FX4 Exterior Decals

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • 8-Way Power Driver Seat

  • Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control

  • 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 8" Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • FordPass Connect with Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability

  • Wireless Phone Connectivity

  • Rear View Camera

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Ford Co-Pilot360

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Lane Keeping System

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Cross Traffic Alert

  • Auto High-Beam Headlamps

  • Rear View Camera

HIGHLIGHTS

  • FX4 Off-Road Package

  • XLT Luxury Package

  • Power Moonroof

  • Ford Co-Pilot360

  • All-Wheel Drive Capability

  • Versatile FLEXBED® Utility

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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$32,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Ford Maverick