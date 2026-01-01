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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2023 Lincoln Nautilus 201A</h1><h3>201A Equipment Group 21" Ultra Bright Wheels Luxury SUV</h3><p>This 2023 Lincoln Nautilus 201A delivers refined luxury, smooth performance, and premium comfort. Equipped with upgraded 21" ultra bright wheels, it stands out with bold styling while offering a quiet, comfortable ride and advanced technology for an elevated driving experience.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.0L Turbocharged Engine</p></li><li><p>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>Smooth, Quiet Ride</p></li><li><p>Refined, Responsive Performance</p></li></ul><h3>201A EQUIPMENT GROUP</h3><ul><li><p>Leather Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>21" Ultra Bright Wheels</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Heated Exterior Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Sleek Lincoln Styling</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Premium Leather Interior</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Power Adjustable Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Ambient Interior Lighting</p></li><li><p>Quiet, Refined Cabin</p></li><li><p>Spacious Seating</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 4 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>Large Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Built-In Navigation</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Premium Audio System</p></li><li><p>Wireless Charging Pad</p></li><li><p>Digital Instrument Cluster</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Detection</p></li><li><p>Lane Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li><li><p>Parking Sensors</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>201A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>21" Ultra Bright Wheels</p></li><li><p>Luxury SUV</p></li><li><p>Advanced Technology</p></li><li><p>Premium Comfort</p></li><li><p>Smooth, Quiet Ride</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

60,842 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD

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14035617

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD

Location

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-397-3403

  1. 14035617
  2. 14035617
  3. 14035617
Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
60,842KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K90PBL10311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VFNS01801A
  • Mileage 60,842 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2023 Lincoln Nautilus 201A201A Equipment Group 21" Ultra Bright Wheels Luxury SUV

This 2023 Lincoln Nautilus 201A delivers refined luxury, smooth performance, and premium comfort. Equipped with upgraded 21" ultra bright wheels, it stands out with bold styling while offering a quiet, comfortable ride and advanced technology for an elevated driving experience.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.0L Turbocharged Engine

  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

  • Smooth, Quiet Ride

  • Refined, Responsive Performance

201A EQUIPMENT GROUP

  • Leather Seating Surfaces

  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Power Liftgate

  • Remote Start System

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 21" Ultra Bright Wheels

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Hands-Free Power Liftgate

  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

  • Sleek Lincoln Styling

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Premium Leather Interior

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control

  • Power Adjustable Front Seats

  • Ambient Interior Lighting

  • Quiet, Refined Cabin

  • Spacious Seating

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 4 Infotainment System

  • Large Touchscreen Display

  • Built-In Navigation

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Premium Audio System

  • Wireless Charging Pad

  • Digital Instrument Cluster

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Blind Spot Detection

  • Lane Keeping System

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Rear View Camera

  • Parking Sensors

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 201A Equipment Group

  • 21" Ultra Bright Wheels

  • Luxury SUV

  • Advanced Technology

  • Premium Comfort

  • Smooth, Quiet Ride

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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$38,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Lincoln

519-397-3403

2023 Lincoln Nautilus