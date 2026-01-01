$38,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve AWD
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve AWD
Location
Victory Lincoln
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-397-3403
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VFNS01801A
- Mileage 60,842 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Lincoln Nautilus 201A delivers refined luxury, smooth performance, and premium comfort. Equipped with upgraded 21" ultra bright wheels, it stands out with bold styling while offering a quiet, comfortable ride and advanced technology for an elevated driving experience.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.0L Turbocharged Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
Smooth, Quiet Ride
Refined, Responsive Performance
Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Remote Start System
21" Ultra Bright Wheels
LED Signature Lighting
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Sleek Lincoln Styling
Premium Leather Interior
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Ambient Interior Lighting
Quiet, Refined Cabin
Spacious Seating
SYNC® 4 Infotainment System
Large Touchscreen Display
Built-In Navigation
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Premium Audio System
Wireless Charging Pad
Digital Instrument Cluster
Lincoln Co-Pilot360
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
201A Equipment Group
21" Ultra Bright Wheels
Luxury SUV
Advanced Technology
Premium Comfort
Smooth, Quiet Ride
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-397-3403