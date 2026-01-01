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2025 Lincoln Nautilus

11,986 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Lincoln Nautilus

Premiere

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14036121

2025 Lincoln Nautilus

Premiere

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 14036121
  2. 14036121
  3. 14036121
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
11,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMPJ8JA3SJ940817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,986 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
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519-633-XXXX

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519-633-2200

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Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2025 Lincoln Nautilus