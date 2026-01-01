$40,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve AWD
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve AWD
Location
Victory Lincoln
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-397-3403
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00861R
- Mileage 45,380 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 201A delivers premium comfort, refined performance, and advanced technology in a sophisticated midsize luxury SUV. Equipped with the desirable 201A Equipment Group, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus, and intelligent all-wheel drive, this Nautilus offers exceptional comfort and confidence for every journey.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.0L Turbocharged EcoBoost® I-4 Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
250 Horsepower / 280 lb-ft Torque
Lincoln Drive Modes
Electric Power-Assisted Steering
201A Equipment Group
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus
Heated Front Seats
Power Liftgate
Remote Start System
Wireless Charging Pad
20" Premium Aluminum Wheels
LED Signature Lighting
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Heated Power-Folding Side Mirrors
Chrome Exterior Accents
Acoustic Laminated Glass
Premium Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
SYNC® 4 Infotainment System
13.2" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Voice-Activated Navigation System
Revel® Premium Audio System
Rear View Camera
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Lane Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear View Camera
201A Equipment Group
Intelligent AWD
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus
Revel® Premium Audio
Premium Leather Interior
Refined Lincoln Luxury
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-397-3403