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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 201A</h1><h3>201A Equipment Group Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus Premium Luxury SUV Intelligent AWD</h3><p>This 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 201A delivers premium comfort, refined performance, and advanced technology in a sophisticated midsize luxury SUV. Equipped with the desirable 201A Equipment Group, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus, and intelligent all-wheel drive, this Nautilus offers exceptional comfort and confidence for every journey.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.0L Turbocharged EcoBoost® I-4 Engine</p></li><li><p>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>250 Horsepower / 280 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Drive Modes</p></li><li><p>Electric Power-Assisted Steering</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>201A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li><li><p>Wireless Charging Pad</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>20" Premium Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Heated Power-Folding Side Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Chrome Exterior Accents</p></li><li><p>Acoustic Laminated Glass</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Premium Leather Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated and Ventilated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 4 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>13.2" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Voice-Activated Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Revel® Premium Audio System</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Lane Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go</p></li><li><p>Rear Cross Traffic Alert</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>201A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Intelligent AWD</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus</p></li><li><p>Revel® Premium Audio</p></li><li><p>Premium Leather Interior</p></li><li><p>Refined Lincoln Luxury</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

45,380 KM

Details Description Features

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14433385

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD

Location

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-397-3403

  1. 14433385
  2. 14433385
  3. 14433385
Contact Seller

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,380KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K9XPBL24913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00861R
  • Mileage 45,380 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 201A201A Equipment Group Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus Premium Luxury SUV Intelligent AWD

This 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 201A delivers premium comfort, refined performance, and advanced technology in a sophisticated midsize luxury SUV. Equipped with the desirable 201A Equipment Group, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus, and intelligent all-wheel drive, this Nautilus offers exceptional comfort and confidence for every journey.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.0L Turbocharged EcoBoost® I-4 Engine

  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • 250 Horsepower / 280 lb-ft Torque

  • Lincoln Drive Modes

  • Electric Power-Assisted Steering

PACKAGE

  • 201A Equipment Group

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Power Liftgate

  • Remote Start System

  • Wireless Charging Pad

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 20" Premium Aluminum Wheels

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Hands-Free Power Liftgate

  • Heated Power-Folding Side Mirrors

  • Chrome Exterior Accents

  • Acoustic Laminated Glass

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Premium Leather Seating Surfaces

  • Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

  • 10-Way Power Driver Seat with Memory

  • Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control

  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

  • 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 4 Infotainment System

  • 13.2" Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Voice-Activated Navigation System

  • Revel® Premium Audio System

  • Rear View Camera

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Lane Keeping System

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • Rear View Camera

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 201A Equipment Group

  • Intelligent AWD

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus

  • Revel® Premium Audio

  • Premium Leather Interior

  • Refined Lincoln Luxury

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Lincoln

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-397-3403

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$40,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Lincoln

519-397-3403

2023 Lincoln Nautilus