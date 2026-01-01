$35,499+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Edge
2024 Ford Edge Titanium w/ Elite Pkg | Stock #LKSP00613A
2024 Ford Edge
2024 Ford Edge Titanium w/ Elite Pkg | Stock #LKSP00613A
Location
Lally Kia
725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$35,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,923 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ford Edge Titanium w/ Elite Pkg | Clean CarFax | One Owner | Local Trade | Low KMs | Panoramic Roof
Condition: One Owner, Local Trade, Low KMs, Accident Free / No Accidents / Clean CarFax
Performance: All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 2.0L EcoBoost Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Trailer Tow Package
Seating & Comfort: Leather Seating, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Front Seats, Panoramic Vista Roof
Technology: Large Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation System, Premium B&O Audio, Wireless Charging Pad
Safety: Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Centering, Adaptive Cruise Control, Evasive Steering Assist, 360° Camera, Backup Camera
Notes: Equipped with Titanium Elite Package & Trailer Tow Package
Financing Available
Trade-Ins Welcome
Extended Warranty Options
Every used vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection.
Pre-owned vehicles are supplied with one key. Any additional keys received from the previous owner will be included at delivery at no charge. Extra keys may be purchased if desired.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
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Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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519-352-6200