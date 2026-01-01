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<p>2024 Ford Edge Titanium w/ Elite Pkg | Clean CarFax | One Owner | Local Trade | Low KMs | Panoramic Roof</p><ul><li><p><strong>Condition:</strong> One Owner, Local Trade, Low KMs, Accident Free / No Accidents / Clean CarFax</p></li><li><p><strong>Performance:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 2.0L EcoBoost Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Trailer Tow Package</p></li><li><p><strong>Seating & Comfort:</strong> Leather Seating, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Front Seats, <strong>Panoramic Vista Roof</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Technology:</strong> Large Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation System, Premium B&O Audio, Wireless Charging Pad</p></li><li><p><strong>Safety:</strong> Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Centering, Adaptive Cruise Control, Evasive Steering Assist, 360° Camera, Backup Camera</p></li><li><p><strong>Notes:</strong> Equipped with Titanium Elite Package & Trailer Tow Package</p></li><li><p>Financing Available</p></li><li><p>Trade-Ins Welcome</p></li><li><p>Extended Warranty Options</p></li></ul><p>Every used vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection.</p><p>Pre-owned vehicles are supplied with one key. Any additional keys received from the previous owner will be included at delivery at no charge. Extra keys may be purchased if desired.</p> <p>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</p><p>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</p><p>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>Book your appointment today!</p>

2024 Ford Edge

22,923 KM

Details Description Features

$35,499

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Edge

2024 Ford Edge Titanium w/ Elite Pkg | Stock #LKSP00613A

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14114605

2024 Ford Edge

2024 Ford Edge Titanium w/ Elite Pkg | Stock #LKSP00613A

Location

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 14114605
  2. 14114605
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$35,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,923KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K90RBB09965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,923 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Ford Edge Titanium w/ Elite Pkg | Clean CarFax | One Owner | Local Trade | Low KMs | Panoramic Roof

  • Condition: One Owner, Local Trade, Low KMs, Accident Free / No Accidents / Clean CarFax

  • Performance: All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 2.0L EcoBoost Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Trailer Tow Package

  • Seating & Comfort: Leather Seating, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Front Seats, Panoramic Vista Roof

  • Technology: Large Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation System, Premium B&O Audio, Wireless Charging Pad

  • Safety: Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Centering, Adaptive Cruise Control, Evasive Steering Assist, 360° Camera, Backup Camera

  • Notes: Equipped with Titanium Elite Package & Trailer Tow Package

  • Financing Available

  • Trade-Ins Welcome

  • Extended Warranty Options

Every used vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection.

Pre-owned vehicles are supplied with one key. Any additional keys received from the previous owner will be included at delivery at no charge. Extra keys may be purchased if desired.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lally Kia

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
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519-352-6200

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$35,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2024 Ford Edge