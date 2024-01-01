Menu
Account
Sign In
<br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

2024 Ford Explorer

15,731 KM

Details Description Features

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Explorer

ST-Line Panoramic Roof | ACC + Lane Centering |

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Ford Explorer

ST-Line Panoramic Roof | ACC + Lane Centering |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,731KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8KH7RGA61365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,731 KM

Vehicle Description



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2024 Ford Explorer ST STREET PKG | TECHNOLOGY PKG | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford Explorer ST STREET PKG | TECHNOLOGY PKG | 22,856 KM $66,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge Titanium ACC + Lane Keeping Aid | Panoroof | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford Edge Titanium ACC + Lane Keeping Aid | Panoroof | 5,857 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge Titanium Panoramic Sunroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford Edge Titanium Panoramic Sunroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | 8,363 KM $48,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Explorer