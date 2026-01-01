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<p>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</p><p>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</p><p>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>Book your appointment today!</p>

2025 Ford Mustang

2,806 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

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14035572

2025 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
2,806KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAGP8UH5S5119862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 2,806 KM

Vehicle Description

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
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Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2025 Ford Mustang