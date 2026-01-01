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<p>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</p><p>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</p><p>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>Book your appointment today!</p>

2026 Kia Carnival

16,772 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Kia Carnival

EX+

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14523820

2026 Kia Carnival

EX+

Location

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,772KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDNC5K38T6598003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,772 KM

Vehicle Description

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lally Kia

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
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519-352-6200

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Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2026 Kia Carnival