2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

$36,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 5 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10005750

10005750 Stock #: R06A2545T

R06A2545T VIN: WDC0G4KB1JV078352

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,556 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.