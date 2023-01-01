Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

47,556 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,556KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10005750
  • Stock #: R06A2545T
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB1JV078352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,556 KM

Vehicle Description

$142 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Auto Start/Stop Technology - Trailer Coupling with Electronic Stability Program - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls/Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Headlights - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Trailer Hitch - Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist - Driver Attention Assist - Brake Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

