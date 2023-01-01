2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

$29,695 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 7 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9474414

9474414 Stock #: R06A2225

R06A2225 VIN: 3VV0B7AX5LM127621

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,703 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Lane Departure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.