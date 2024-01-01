Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

143,000 KM

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline Certified!NavigationLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline Certified!NavigationLeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_AccidentFree

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
VIN 3VV4B7AX8JM156092

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 24N2351
  Mileage 143,000 KM

Accident FREE!! AWD Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Parking Sensors and MORE!!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Bluetooth

MOONROOF

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Push Button Start

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan