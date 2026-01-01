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<p>Trailer Included</p><p>Spacious cabin with portable toilet.</p><p> </p><p>Perfect for family tubing, etc.. Comes with a couple tubes and ropes that will be included. </p><p> </p><p>Fluid changed twice a year.</p><p>Professionally winterized and stored yearly. </p><p>Always maintained properly during time of ownership - two and a half years. </p><p> </p><p>If youre expecting a brand new boat, this is not the boat for you. it shows and runs well but it can also use some love, For example a deep clean and wax </p>

1990 Bayliner Caprix 1950

Details Description

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1990 Bayliner Caprix 1950

Capri 20ft / 150hp

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14030148

1990 Bayliner Caprix 1950

Capri 20ft / 150hp

Location

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

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$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Cuddy Cabin
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Trailer Included

Spacious cabin with portable toilet.

 

Perfect for family tubing, etc.. Comes with a couple tubes and ropes that will be included. 

 

Fluid changed twice a year.

Professionally winterized and stored yearly. 

Always maintained properly during time of ownership - two and a half years. 

 

If you're expecting a brand new boat, this is not the boat for you. it shows and runs well but it can also use some love, For example a deep clean and wax 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Cobourg Location

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

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647-470-XXXX

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647-470-9092

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$4,250

+ taxes & licensing>

JSC Auto Sales

647-470-9092

1990 Bayliner Caprix 1950