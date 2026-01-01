$4,250+ taxes & licensing
1990 Bayliner Caprix 1950
Capri 20ft / 150hp
1990 Bayliner Caprix 1950
Capri 20ft / 150hp
Location
JSC Auto Sales
421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3
647-470-9092
$4,250
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Cuddy Cabin
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Trailer Included
Spacious cabin with portable toilet.
Perfect for family tubing, etc.. Comes with a couple tubes and ropes that will be included.
Fluid changed twice a year.
Professionally winterized and stored yearly.
Always maintained properly during time of ownership - two and a half years.
If you're expecting a brand new boat, this is not the boat for you. it shows and runs well but it can also use some love, For example a deep clean and wax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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