Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FRESH TRADE! Runs and Drives Great. </p><p>Convertible - Just in time for SUMMER. </p><p>Dont miss this chance to drive a sportscar for the season!</p>

2001 Porsche Boxster

97,469 MI

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2001 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster 5-Spd Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster 5-Spd Manual

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1713984444
  2. 1713984583
  3. 1713984583
  4. 1713984583
  5. 1713984583
  6. 1713984583
  7. 1713984459
  8. 1713984583
  9. 1713984583
  10. 1713984583
  11. 1713984469
  12. 1713984583
  13. 1713984583
  14. 1713984584
  15. 1713984584
  16. 1713984583
  17. 1713984583
  18. 1713984583
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,469MI
Used
As Is Condition
VIN WP0CA29801U624437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 97,469 MI

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE! Runs and Drives Great. 

Convertible - Just in time for SUMMER. 

Don't miss this chance to drive a sportscar for the season!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2012 Nissan Altima for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Nissan Altima 255,179 KM $6,788 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura RDX for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Acura RDX 279,227 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto GX for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto GX 141,023 KM SOLD

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2001 Porsche Boxster