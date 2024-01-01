$17,499+ tax & licensing
2001 Porsche Boxster
2dr Roadster 5-Spd Manual
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
97,469MI
Used
As Is Condition
VIN WP0CA29801U624437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 97,469 MI
Vehicle Description
FRESH TRADE! Runs and Drives Great.
Convertible - Just in time for SUMMER.
Don't miss this chance to drive a sportscar for the season!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
