Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

2014 Ford Focus

232,218 KM

Details

$6,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

232,218KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1fadp3f20el239809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Ford Focus