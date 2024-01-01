Menu
Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

2010 Honda CR-V

211,306 KM

$9,699

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,699

+ taxes & licensing

211,306KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5j6re4h30al812200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$9,699

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2010 Honda CR-V