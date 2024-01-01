$9,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
164,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3c4pdcab7ft683170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,511 KM
Vehicle Description
PUSH-BUTTON START / AIR CONDITIONING / BLUETOOTH / CRUISE CONTROL / KEYLESS ENTRY
Please confirm all non safety related features with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email True North Auto Brokers
