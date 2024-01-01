Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>PUSH-BUTTON START / AIR CONDITIONING / BLUETOOTH / CRUISE CONTROL / KEYLESS ENTRY</strong></span></p><p> </p><p>Please confirm all non safety related features with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees. </p>

2015 Dodge Journey

164,511 KM

Details

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

164,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3c4pdcab7ft683170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,511 KM

Vehicle Description

PUSH-BUTTON START / AIR CONDITIONING / BLUETOOTH / CRUISE CONTROL / KEYLESS ENTRY

 

Please confirm all non safety related features with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2015 Dodge Journey