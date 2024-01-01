$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Suzuki SX4
2011 Suzuki SX4
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
212,140KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN js2yb5a29b6300054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,140 KM
Vehicle Description
Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2011 Suzuki SX4