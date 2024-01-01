Menu
At Mallory Auto our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.
Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!
421 King Street East Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

164,470 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

164,470KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G11C5SA7DF135194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,470 KM

Vehicle Description

At Mallory Auto our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.

Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!

421 King Street East Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2013 Chevrolet Malibu