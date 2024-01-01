Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;>Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees</span></p>

2013 Chevrolet Trax

210,671 KM

Details Description Features

$7,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4DR LT W/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Trax

FWD 4DR LT W/1LT

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1710725050
  2. 1710725049
  3. 1710725049
  4. 1710725049
  5. 1710725049
  6. 1710725049
  7. 1710725049
  8. 1710725049
  9. 1710725050
  10. 1710725048
  11. 1710725050
  12. 1710725050
  13. 1710725048
  14. 1710725050
  15. 1710725048
  16. 1710725049
  17. 1710725049
  18. 1710725049
  19. 1710725049
  20. 1710725049
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
210,671KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJLSB5DL155475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Chevrolet Malibu 164,470 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 4WD Crew Cab 149
2010 Dodge Ram 2500 4WD Crew Cab 149" TRX 214,486 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 1500 for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 RAM 1500 230,913 KM SOLD

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,299

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Trax