Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;>At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles. </span></p><p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;>Ask us about extended warranty and financing options! </span></p><p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;>4</span><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;>21 King Street East Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5</span></p>

2013 Ford Fiesta

111,660 KM

Details Description Features

$7,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1707518842
  2. 1707518952
  3. 1707518952
  4. 1707518952
  5. 1707518952
  6. 1707518952
  7. 1707518856
  8. 1707518952
  9. 1707518952
  10. 1707518952
  11. 1707518952
  12. 1707518952
  13. 1707518952
  14. 1707518952
  15. 1707518952
  16. 1707518952
  17. 1707518952
  18. 1707518952
  19. 1707518952
  20. 1707518952
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
111,660KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3fadp4ej3dm145497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,660 KM

Vehicle Description

At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.

Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!

421 King Street East Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark 5DR HB CVT LT W/1LT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Chevrolet Spark 5DR HB CVT LT W/1LT 185,454 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata 232,875 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Honda Civic 4dr Sdn Auto for sale in Cobourg, ON
2003 Honda Civic 4dr Sdn Auto 268,566 KM $3,988 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,699

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta