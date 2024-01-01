Menu
<p><span style=font-family: , sans-serif;>COMES WITH 2nd SET OF TIRES ON RIMS!!</p><p><span style=font-family: , sans-serif;>Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.</p>

2013 Volvo S60

174,376 KM

$11,399

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volvo S60

4DR SDN T6 AWD

2013 Volvo S60

4DR SDN T6 AWD

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

174,376KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN yv1902fh6d2191945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,376 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH 2nd SET OF TIRES ON RIMS!!

Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

