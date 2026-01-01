$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
i
2014 Subaru Forester
i
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,935 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices.
Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Nico 437-410-2105
*Sold Certified
*Extended Warranty Available
*Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location
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+ taxes & licensing>
(289) 252-1583