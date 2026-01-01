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<p class=p1><strong>JC&DC MOTORS</strong> offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. </p><p> </p><p class=p1>Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! </p><p class=p1>Want more details on this specific vehicle? <br><br><strong>Call or Text Nico 437-410-2105 </strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Sold Certified</strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Extended Warranty Available  </strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Financing Available </strong></p><p class=p1>*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*</p>

2014 Subaru Forester

146,935 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Subaru Forester

i

Watch This Vehicle
14021931

2014 Subaru Forester

i

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
146,935KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCAC1EH436690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,935 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

 

Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 

Call or Text Nico 437-410-2105 

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available  

*Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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True North Auto Brokers

JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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(289) 252-XXXX

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(289) 252-1583

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Subaru Forester