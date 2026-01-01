$12,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD
2015 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,355 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW 320i xDrive – Premium AWD Sedan!
Experience the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence with this 2015 BMW 320i xDrive. Powered by a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine and paired with BMW's renowned xDrive All-Wheel Drive system, this sedan delivers a smooth, responsive drive year-round.
Highlights:
Turbocharged 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
xDrive All-Wheel Drive
Heated Front Seats
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth Connectivity & Hands-Free Calling
Push Button Start
Premium BMW Interior
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
This BMW offers the luxury and driving dynamics you'd expect from the brand, while remaining practical and efficient for everyday commuting. The sleek exterior styling, comfortable cabin, and confident AWD handling make it an excellent choice for Canadian roads.
Runs and drives great
Clean, well-maintained vehicle
Comfortable, sporty, and fuel-efficient
Don't miss your chance to own a luxury AWD sedan at an affordable price!
*Price excludes taxes and licensing*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
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Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
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Additional Features
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