2015 BMW 3 Series

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<p class=PDq2pG_selectionAnchorContainer data-start=0 data-end=51> <strong data-start=3 data-end=48>2015 BMW 320i xDrive – Premium AWD Sedan!</strong> </p><p data-start=53 data-end=347>Experience the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence with this <strong data-start=149 data-end=173>2015 BMW 320i xDrive</strong>. Powered by a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine and paired with BMWs renowned <strong data-start=254 data-end=287>xDrive All-Wheel Drive system</strong>, this sedan delivers a smooth, responsive drive year-round.</p><p data-start=349 data-end=692> <strong data-start=351 data-end=366>Highlights:</strong><br> Turbocharged 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=405 data-end=408> Automatic Transmission<br data-start=433 data-end=436> xDrive All-Wheel Drive<br data-start=461 data-end=464> Heated Front Seats<br data-start=485 data-end=488> Power Sunroof<br data-start=535 data-end=538> Bluetooth Connectivity & Hands-Free Calling<br data-start=584 data-end=587> Push Button Start<br data-start=607 data-end=610> Premium BMW Interior<br data-start=633 data-end=636> Alloy Wheels<br data-start=651 data-end=654> Cruise Control<br data-start=671 data-end=674> Keyless Entry</p><p data-start=694 data-end=956>This BMW offers the luxury and driving dynamics youd expect from the brand, while remaining practical and efficient for everyday commuting. The sleek exterior styling, comfortable cabin, and confident AWD handling make it an excellent choice for Canadian roads.</p><p data-start=958 data-end=1060> Runs and drives great<br data-start=981 data-end=984> Clean, well-maintained vehicle<br data-start=1016 data-end=1019> Comfortable, sporty, and fuel-efficient</p><p data-start=1062 data-end=1134>Dont miss your chance to own a luxury AWD sedan at an affordable price!</p><p data-start=1136 data-end=1235 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>*Price excludes taxes and licensing*</p>

2015 BMW 3 Series

125,355 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14330834

2015 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,355KM
VIN WBA3C3G52FNS73036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,355 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW 320i xDrive – Premium AWD Sedan!

Experience the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and all-weather confidence with this 2015 BMW 320i xDrive. Powered by a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine and paired with BMW's renowned xDrive All-Wheel Drive system, this sedan delivers a smooth, responsive drive year-round.

Highlights:
Turbocharged 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
xDrive All-Wheel Drive
Heated Front Seats
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth Connectivity & Hands-Free Calling
Push Button Start
Premium BMW Interior
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

This BMW offers the luxury and driving dynamics you'd expect from the brand, while remaining practical and efficient for everyday commuting. The sleek exterior styling, comfortable cabin, and confident AWD handling make it an excellent choice for Canadian roads.

Runs and drives great
Clean, well-maintained vehicle
Comfortable, sporty, and fuel-efficient

Don't miss your chance to own a luxury AWD sedan at an affordable price!

*Price excludes taxes and licensing*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Stewart Auto Hub

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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$12,499

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2015 BMW 3 Series