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<p>Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that can handle anything Canadian life throws at it? At Mallory Auto, we have a fantastic pre-owned 2015 Dodge Durango AWD 4dr Limited thats ready for its next adventure. This Gray Durango, with its sophisticated Black interior, offers a blend of robust performance and comfortable amenities, making it perfect for family road trips, hauling gear, or simply navigating your daily commute with confidence.</p><p>Beneath the stylish exterior lies a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and a true All-Wheel Drive system, designed to provide exceptional traction and control in all weather conditions, from snowy winter roads to those unexpected cottage trails. With 183,801 kilometers on the odometer, this Durango has proven its durability and is eager to continue serving you reliably for many more kilometers to come.</p><p>This 2015 Dodge Durango Limited isnt just about capability; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll appreciate the spacious interior, the smooth ride, and the overall sense of command you get behind the wheel. Its a vehicle built for those who need space, comfort, and the assurance of all-wheel drive performance.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this Durango stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any season and any terrain with confidence, ensuring you always have the grip you need.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Luxurious Interior:</strong> Relax in the comfortable Black interior, designed for both driver and passenger enjoyment on every journey.</li><li><strong>Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine:</strong> Experience smooth acceleration and ample power for towing and passing, ensuring youre never left wanting.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy the practicality of ample cargo space combined with the maneuverability and handling of a refined vehicle.</li><li><strong>Trusted Dodge Durability:</strong> Benefit from the proven engineering and build quality that Dodge vehicles are known for, offering peace of mind for the road ahead.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Dodge Durango

183,801 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Durango

AWD 4DR LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14081832

2015 Dodge Durango

AWD 4DR LIMITED

Location

Mallory Auto

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

905-376-2080

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
183,801KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG7FC223037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 183,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that can handle anything Canadian life throws at it? At Mallory Auto, we have a fantastic pre-owned 2015 Dodge Durango AWD 4dr Limited that's ready for its next adventure. This Gray Durango, with its sophisticated Black interior, offers a blend of robust performance and comfortable amenities, making it perfect for family road trips, hauling gear, or simply navigating your daily commute with confidence.

Beneath the stylish exterior lies a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and a true All-Wheel Drive system, designed to provide exceptional traction and control in all weather conditions, from snowy winter roads to those unexpected cottage trails. With 183,801 kilometers on the odometer, this Durango has proven its durability and is eager to continue serving you reliably for many more kilometers to come.

This 2015 Dodge Durango Limited isn't just about capability; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll appreciate the spacious interior, the smooth ride, and the overall sense of command you get behind the wheel. It's a vehicle built for those who need space, comfort, and the assurance of all-wheel drive performance.

Here are five features that truly make this Durango stand out:

  • Legendary All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any season and any terrain with confidence, ensuring you always have the grip you need.
  • Spacious and Luxurious Interior: Relax in the comfortable Black interior, designed for both driver and passenger enjoyment on every journey.
  • Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience smooth acceleration and ample power for towing and passing, ensuring you're never left wanting.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the practicality of ample cargo space combined with the maneuverability and handling of a refined vehicle.
  • Trusted Dodge Durability: Benefit from the proven engineering and build quality that Dodge vehicles are known for, offering peace of mind for the road ahead.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mallory Auto

Mallory Auto

Mallory Auto

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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905-376-2080

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$14,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Mallory Auto

905-376-2080

2015 Dodge Durango