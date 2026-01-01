$14,500+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Durango
AWD 4DR LIMITED
2015 Dodge Durango
AWD 4DR LIMITED
Location
Mallory Auto
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
905-376-2080
Certified
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 183,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that can handle anything Canadian life throws at it? At Mallory Auto, we have a fantastic pre-owned 2015 Dodge Durango AWD 4dr Limited that's ready for its next adventure. This Gray Durango, with its sophisticated Black interior, offers a blend of robust performance and comfortable amenities, making it perfect for family road trips, hauling gear, or simply navigating your daily commute with confidence.
Beneath the stylish exterior lies a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and a true All-Wheel Drive system, designed to provide exceptional traction and control in all weather conditions, from snowy winter roads to those unexpected cottage trails. With 183,801 kilometers on the odometer, this Durango has proven its durability and is eager to continue serving you reliably for many more kilometers to come.
This 2015 Dodge Durango Limited isn't just about capability; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll appreciate the spacious interior, the smooth ride, and the overall sense of command you get behind the wheel. It's a vehicle built for those who need space, comfort, and the assurance of all-wheel drive performance.
Here are five features that truly make this Durango stand out:
- Legendary All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any season and any terrain with confidence, ensuring you always have the grip you need.
- Spacious and Luxurious Interior: Relax in the comfortable Black interior, designed for both driver and passenger enjoyment on every journey.
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Experience smooth acceleration and ample power for towing and passing, ensuring you're never left wanting.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the practicality of ample cargo space combined with the maneuverability and handling of a refined vehicle.
- Trusted Dodge Durability: Benefit from the proven engineering and build quality that Dodge vehicles are known for, offering peace of mind for the road ahead.
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